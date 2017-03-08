FHP: Underage drinking is suspected c...

FHP: Underage drinking is suspected cause of crash that kills one, hospitalizes seven in Clearwater

An 18-year-old woman is dead and seven other people are in the hospital after an alcohol-related crash left one car overturned and another on fire, officials said. The crash happened after a teenage driver troopers said was drinking ran a red light at 1 a.m. near Curlew Road and McMullen Booth Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

