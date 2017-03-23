EditorialsEditorial: Clearwater officials should not surrender to Church of Scientology
Circumventing public meetings requirements by meeting one at a time, Clearwater Mayor George Cretekos and other City Council members trooped to Scientology's Fort Harrison Hotel to privately meet with church leader David Miscavige. They should remember they represent the public - no one else.
