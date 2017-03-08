Editorial: Creating the framework for Tampa Bay transit
Sen. Jack Latvala, R-Clearwater, has filed legislation that would strengthen a regional transportation agency that has become irrelevant by giving it a tighter focus, stronger leadership and a clearer mission to create a modern transit system. Tampa Bay lawmakers are headed in the right direction as they move to focus the region's transportation efforts.
