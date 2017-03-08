Dynamic of City Council meetings with Scientology leader a rarity

It's not unusual for an elected official to venture into the community to meet with a citizen, but a major organization summoning each city council member out from City Hall to lobby a single issue? That almost never happens. In a rare dynamic where the constituent is beckoning each City Council member to his headquarters, instead of going to theirs, Scientology leader David Miscavige will host formal one-on-one meetings at the church's Fort Harrison Hotel on Tuesday to discuss his downtown retail strategy.

