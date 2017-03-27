Dunedin Highland Games & Festival celebrates Scottish roots

Cloaks, kilts and tartans will be on full display as the Dunedin Scottish Arts Foundation presents the 51st annual Dunedin Highland Games & Festival, set for Saturday, April 1, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Highlander Park, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin. General admission tickets will be $15 in advance and $18 at the gate.

