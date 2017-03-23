Domestic abuse survivor marries EMT w...

Domestic abuse survivor marries EMT who saved her life

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: MSN Living

In the adorable post, Carrie's 2-year-old boy sports fire truck PJs while Carrie wears more appropriate gym-wear from her fitness line "Calia by Carrie Underwood" Melissa Dohme never thought she'd find love again after being stabbed 32 times by her ex-boyfriend in 2012 near her home in Clearwater, Florida. I didn't even want to open my heart up to anything, Dohme, 25, tells PEOPLE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Massage Envy - Clearwater 2 hr Youdontneedtoknow 1
News Clearwater Council defends meetings with Church... Mar 23 Getout 1
Onyums (Nov '14) Mar 23 anonymous 79
News Clearwater delays purchase of land in downtown Mar 16 Getout 1
BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12) Mar 13 anncsm 12
Indian Shores Music Thread (Jan '16) Mar 12 Musikologist 3
The Donut Experiment Coming to Clearwater Beach! Mar 10 Donut Fan 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,339 • Total comments across all topics: 279,837,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC