Domestic abuse survivor marries EMT who saved her life
In the adorable post, Carrie's 2-year-old boy sports fire truck PJs while Carrie wears more appropriate gym-wear from her fitness line "Calia by Carrie Underwood" Melissa Dohme never thought she'd find love again after being stabbed 32 times by her ex-boyfriend in 2012 near her home in Clearwater, Florida. I didn't even want to open my heart up to anything, Dohme, 25, tells PEOPLE.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Massage Envy - Clearwater
|2 hr
|Youdontneedtoknow
|1
|Clearwater Council defends meetings with Church...
|Mar 23
|Getout
|1
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Mar 23
|anonymous
|79
|Clearwater delays purchase of land in downtown
|Mar 16
|Getout
|1
|BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12)
|Mar 13
|anncsm
|12
|Indian Shores Music Thread (Jan '16)
|Mar 12
|Musikologist
|3
|The Donut Experiment Coming to Clearwater Beach!
|Mar 10
|Donut Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC