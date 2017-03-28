Domestic abuse survivor finds love wi...

Domestic abuse survivor finds love with first responder who helped her

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Four years ago, Melissa Dohme got a phone call that turned her life upside down - for the worst and eventually the better. The nursing student, then 20 years old, got a call from her ex-boyfriend about meeting one last time in Clearwater, Fla., to get some closure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lost planner 17 hr Jessica 1
News Teen Love Triangle Murderer Gets 27 Years (Sep '10) Mon funny chit 33
Oldsmar Music Thread Mon Musikologist 1
Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13) Mon jessica 27
Review: Massage Envy - Clearwater Mar 26 Youdontneedtoknow 1
News Clearwater Council defends meetings with Church... Mar 23 Getout 1
Onyums (Nov '14) Mar 23 anonymous 79
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,874 • Total comments across all topics: 279,898,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC