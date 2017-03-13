Dining Planner: Restaurants and bars ...

Dining Planner: Restaurants and bars to celebrate St. Patrick's this year

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

You know what Tampa's Mayor's River O'Green Fest reminds you? Looking out Saturday over that Hillsborough River turned a lively shade of emerald you think, "Darn, I'm thirsty. Where does a person grab a Guinness around here?" a After the family-friendly activities in Curtis Hixon Park, it's grown-up time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12) Mar 13 anncsm 12
Onyums (Nov '14) Mar 13 anonymous 78
Indian Shores Music Thread (Jan '16) Mar 12 Musikologist 3
The Donut Experiment Coming to Clearwater Beach! Mar 10 Donut Fan 1
Largo Music Thread Mar 2 Musikologist 1
News Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09) Mar 1 Life 1,221
News Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13) Feb 27 Many Pharted There 8
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Pinellas County was issued at March 16 at 4:05AM EDT

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,586,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC