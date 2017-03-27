Deputies arrest suspects in smash-and-grab vehicle burglaries at Pinellas, Pasco day-care centers

Reginald S. Williams, left, and Whitney D. Smith were arrested on March 30, 2017, after deputies say they were responsible for multiple smash-and-grab vehicle burglaries at day-care centers in Pinellas and Pasco counties. [Pinellas County Sheriff's Office] Three suspects from South Florida were arrested Wednesday night after deputies say they are responsible for multiple smash-and-grab vehicle burglaries at day-care centers in Pinellas and Pasco counties.

