Decades of doing the Lion's Share
When George Feaster joined the Largo Lions Club nearly 60 years ago, he never thought he would someday require its services, which include helping the blind and visually impaired. As the 81-year-old puts it, he is now blind in one eye and can't see out of the other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|11 hr
|anonymous
|77
|Largo Music Thread
|Mar 2
|Musikologist
|1
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Mar 1
|Life
|1,221
|Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13)
|Feb 27
|Many Pharted There
|8
|Review: Bill's Clock Repair Service (Dec '15)
|Feb 21
|George
|2
|'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown... (Sep '16)
|Feb 10
|David landry
|3
|Larry cordle
|Feb 9
|Mac
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC