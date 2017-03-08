Decades of doing the Lion's Share

When George Feaster joined the Largo Lions Club nearly 60 years ago, he never thought he would someday require its services, which include helping the blind and visually impaired. As the 81-year-old puts it, he is now blind in one eye and can't see out of the other.

