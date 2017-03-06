David Bromberg Quintet perform at Capitol Theatre March 15
The David Bromberg Quintet will perform Wednesday, March 15, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Bromberg is a Grammy-nominee, decorated multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter, gifted song interpreter and lauded band mate to the stars.
