Crime 18 mins ago 4:27 p.m.Clearwater teacher arrested on child porn...
A Clearwater Intermediate School teacher has been arrested on child pornography charges and tampering with evidence after throwing his computer in a lake, Largo police said. Robert James Plotkin, 57, is facing 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child Support Evasion (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Abc
|8
|Review: Absolute Best Appliance (Oct '13)
|8 hr
|Tss
|2
|Lost planner
|Tue
|Jessica
|1
|Teen Love Triangle Murderer Gets 27 Years (Sep '10)
|Mar 27
|funny chit
|33
|Oldsmar Music Thread
|Mar 27
|Musikologist
|1
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|Mar 27
|jessica
|27
|Review: Massage Envy - Clearwater
|Mar 26
|Youdontneedtoknow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC