Couple breaks into Clearwater towing company to get back car

Pinellas County Commissioners will discuss an ambulance kickback settlement publicly for the first time Tuesday afternoon at their regular b The mystery of Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey led police all the way to Mexico, and authorities were investigating a former tabloid n CLEARWATER, Fla. -A couple was arrested in Clearwater on Sunday after they broke into a towing company to steal back their car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.