Couple breaks into Clearwater towing company to get back car
Pinellas County Commissioners will discuss an ambulance kickback settlement publicly for the first time Tuesday afternoon at their regular b The mystery of Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey led police all the way to Mexico, and authorities were investigating a former tabloid n CLEARWATER, Fla. -A couple was arrested in Clearwater on Sunday after they broke into a towing company to steal back their car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clearwater Council defends meetings with Church...
|17 min
|Getout
|1
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|anonymous
|79
|Clearwater delays purchase of land in downtown
|Mar 16
|Getout
|1
|BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12)
|Mar 13
|anncsm
|12
|Indian Shores Music Thread (Jan '16)
|Mar 12
|Musikologist
|3
|The Donut Experiment Coming to Clearwater Beach!
|Mar 10
|Donut Fan
|1
|Largo Music Thread
|Mar 2
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC