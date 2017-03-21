Coast Guard suspends search for 2 missing near Pass-a-Grille
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri updates the media Wednesday afternoon with the latest information on a search and rescue mission to find a student and a crewman who jumped from a vessel anchored near the north end of Shell Key Tuesday evening and were swept away by the current into the Gulf of Mexico. The Coast Guard suspended the search Thursday about 7:41 p.m. ST.
