CNCN hosts county commission town hall

11 hrs ago

Three Pinellas County commission sat before residents at East Lake Woodlands and answered their questions about community issues hosted by the Council of North County Neighborhoods. Commissioners Karen Seel, Pat Gerard and Dave Eggers were in attendance, addressing some concerns from the audience made mostly of Palm Harbor and East Lake residents.

