Clearwater volunteers giving back to their community

Armed with brushes, ladders, buckets of paint and the will to make a difference in their community, more than 400 volunteers took the day to help their neighbors in need. The 25th annual Paint Your Heart Out outreach program kicked off at 8 a.m. on March 25 and less than six hours later more than 10 homes sparkled with a fresh coat of paint courtesy of the city of Clearwater and a contingent of business and community donations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.