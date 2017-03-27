Clearwater volunteers giving back to their community
Armed with brushes, ladders, buckets of paint and the will to make a difference in their community, more than 400 volunteers took the day to help their neighbors in need. The 25th annual Paint Your Heart Out outreach program kicked off at 8 a.m. on March 25 and less than six hours later more than 10 homes sparkled with a fresh coat of paint courtesy of the city of Clearwater and a contingent of business and community donations.
