Clearwater police seek man who...
The crime occurred at the Dollar General, 1600 N. Myrtle Ave., at 4:38 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect smashed through the front door of the store and then stole several cartons of cigarettes.
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clearwater Council defends meetings with Church...
|Thu
|Getout
|1
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Thu
|anonymous
|79
|Clearwater delays purchase of land in downtown
|Mar 16
|Getout
|1
|BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12)
|Mar 13
|anncsm
|12
|Indian Shores Music Thread (Jan '16)
|Mar 12
|Musikologist
|3
|The Donut Experiment Coming to Clearwater Beach!
|Mar 10
|Donut Fan
|1
|Largo Music Thread
|Mar 2
|Musikologist
|1
