Clearwater police investigating death...

Clearwater police investigating death of man found in woods

Clearwater police received a call at 12:25 p.m. to respond to 1281 S Hercules Ave., where officers found the body of a man in the woods. Because the body was partially decomposed, the identity of the man is unknown, police said.

