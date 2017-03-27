Clearwater police investigating death of man found in woods
Clearwater police received a call at 12:25 p.m. to respond to 1281 S Hercules Ave., where officers found the body of a man in the woods. Because the body was partially decomposed, the identity of the man is unknown, police said.
