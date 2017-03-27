Clearwater PD to ticket jaywalkers
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Dashing across a 6-lane highway as cars speed by at 60 miles per hour! Clearwater Police are fed up with bikers and walkers putting their lives on the line.
