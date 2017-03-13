Clearwater Parks & Rec FREE exercise clubs
If you've been meaning to get into a better exercise routine, now is your chance to do it for free. The free walking club is every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and participants can walk at their own pace on the one mile loop around Lake Belleview.
