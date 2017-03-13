Clearwater delays purchase of land in...

Clearwater delays purchase of land in downtown

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

City leaders have delayed the purchase of property in downtown Clearwater identified in the Imagine Clearwater Master Plan as vital to the successful activation and redevelopment of downtown. The delay comes prior to meetings with Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige, who presented council members during individual meetings with his plans for a revitalized downtown Cleveland Street that is focused on developing retail businesses and the creation of an entertainment center, backed in part by actor and Scientologist Tom Cruise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12) Mar 13 anncsm 12
Onyums (Nov '14) Mar 13 anonymous 78
Indian Shores Music Thread (Jan '16) Mar 12 Musikologist 3
The Donut Experiment Coming to Clearwater Beach! Mar 10 Donut Fan 1
Largo Music Thread Mar 2 Musikologist 1
News Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09) Mar 1 Life 1,221
News Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13) Feb 27 Many Pharted There 8
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,763 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC