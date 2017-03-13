Clearwater delays purchase of land in downtown
City leaders have delayed the purchase of property in downtown Clearwater identified in the Imagine Clearwater Master Plan as vital to the successful activation and redevelopment of downtown. The delay comes prior to meetings with Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige, who presented council members during individual meetings with his plans for a revitalized downtown Cleveland Street that is focused on developing retail businesses and the creation of an entertainment center, backed in part by actor and Scientologist Tom Cruise.
