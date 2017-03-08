Clearwater Council OKs Habitat for Hu...

Clearwater Council OKs Habitat for Humanity loan

During the regular meeting of the Clearwater City Council on March 2, city leaders took care of some housekeeping items during the 90-minute session. * The Clearwater City Council approved a loan to Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County in an amount not to exceed $600,000 for the construction of 13 three-bedroom single-family homes within the 600 block of North Garden Avenue.

