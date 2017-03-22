Clearwater Council defends meetings w...

Clearwater Council defends meetings with Church of Scientology

A contingent of residents attended last week's city council meeting to voice their concerns over a perceived lack of transparency following a series of individual meetings between Clearwater City Council members and Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige. The meetings were held March 14 and, according to council members, outlined Miscavige's plans for a revitalized downtown Cleveland Street that is focused on developing retail businesses and the creation of a downtown entertainment center.

