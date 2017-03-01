Clearwater asks residents to paint th...

Clearwater asks residents to paint their hearts out

For almost a quarter of a century, Clearwater has been asking residents to Paint Your Heart Out and this year is no exception. More than 400 volunteers with a love of community and the need to give back will pick up paint and brushes as they take part in the 25th annual Paint Your Heart Out outreach program to help low-income and disadvantaged homeowners make their homes bright and beautiful.

