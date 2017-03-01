Clearwater approves Habitat loan
The Clearwater City Council approved a loan to Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County in an amount not to exceed $600,000 for the construction of 13 three-bedroom single-family homes within the 600 block of North Garden Avenue. The approval came during a workshop on Feb. 27 at City Hall.
