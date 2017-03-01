Clearwater and Pinellas officials to ...

Clearwater and Pinellas officials to consider a joint government building

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

But now that replacement options are being sorted out for both aging municipal centers located about a block apart in downtown, elected officials are considering teaming up for a single all-service center. "If we're both in a place where we're going to have to replace our buildings, doesn't it make sense if there's a way we can collaborate and do it together so we can have a one-stop-shop government center that accommodates everybody's needs?" County Commission Chair Janet Long said.

