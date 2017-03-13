City officials meet with Scientology ...

City officials meet with Scientology leader

21 hrs ago

"They were saying Cleveland Street offers us some of that component," said Clearwater Vice Mayor and City Council Member Bill Jonson. But will it be the Church of Scientology or the City of Clearwater that steers the new direction of this urban core's redevelopment? "It's my intent to encourage them to release that plan as soon as they can and to be as transparent because this is really a, has to be a partnership," said Jonson.

