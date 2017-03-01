Church of Scientology monthly "Historic Buildings Tour" Welcomes Guests to Clearwater Icons
The Historic Fort Harrison, the International Religious retreat for the Church of Scientology, welcomes parishioners from all over the world. Monthly guided tours are now available to the community of this landmark and the Historic Clearwater Building housing the Scientology Information Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13)
|Mon
|Many Pharted There
|8
|Review: Bill's Clock Repair Service (Dec '15)
|Feb 21
|George
|2
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Feb 15
|anonymous
|74
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Feb 13
|A6B6C6
|1,220
|'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown...
|Feb 10
|David landry
|3
|Larry cordle
|Feb 9
|Mac
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Happy Phart
|5
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC