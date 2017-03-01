Christian-themed retailer will close ...

Christian-themed retailer will close all its stores, including 5 in the Tampa Bay area

Family Christian is closing all of its stores. The national retailer of Christian-themed merchandise announced last week that it will be closing its doors after 85 years in business.

