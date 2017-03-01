CCHR Florida Steps Up Campaign to Pro...

CCHR Florida Steps Up Campaign to Protect the Elderly from Harmful Baker Acting

According to the Annual Report of Baker Act Data, 13,856 individuals 65 and older were sent for involuntary psychiatric examination in 2015.  While this is only about 7% of the total number of initiated involuntary examinations, it is known that there is a real danger of harm being caused in the transfer of senior citizens from long-term care facilities to Baker Act facilities.

