CCHR Florida Looks into Psychotropic Drugging of Seniors
Since it was established in 1969 by the Church of Scientology and psychiatrist Thomas Szasz, CCHR has been exposing such abuses in the name of mental health. CCHR Florida is now calling for Florida Department of Elder Affairs to investigate the alarming rise in older adults who are prescribed psychotropic drugs.
Clearwater Discussions
|Clearwater Council defends meetings with Church...
|4 hr
|Getout
|1
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|11 hr
|anonymous
|79
|Clearwater delays purchase of land in downtown
|Mar 16
|Getout
|1
|BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12)
|Mar 13
|anncsm
|12
|Indian Shores Music Thread (Jan '16)
|Mar 12
|Musikologist
|3
|The Donut Experiment Coming to Clearwater Beach!
|Mar 10
|Donut Fan
|1
|Largo Music Thread
|Mar 2
|Musikologist
|1
