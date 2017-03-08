CCHR Files over 2,300 Complaints on Psychiatric Abuse in Florida
As a non-profit mental health watchdog that has, for 48 years, worked to protect patients' rights, CCHR receives numerous reports, through its investigations and otherwise, of alleged abuse or fraud and since 2015 the Florida chapter has filed over 2,300 complaints with the appropriate government agencies and state officials in an effort to clean up psychiatric abuse in the state. "Filing complaints on behalf of these victims is just one of the actions we are taking to change the mental health system and protect all citizens under the law," said Diane Stein, President CCHR Florida.
