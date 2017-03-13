Capitol Theatre welcomes People's Ten...

Capitol Theatre welcomes People's Tenor Michael Amante

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Michael Amante will return to Clearwater with a performance Sunday, March 19, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12) 20 hr anncsm 12
Onyums (Nov '14) 22 hr anonymous 78
Indian Shores Music Thread (Jan '16) Sun Musikologist 3
The Donut Experiment Coming to Clearwater Beach! Mar 10 Donut Fan 1
Largo Music Thread Mar 2 Musikologist 1
News Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09) Mar 1 Life 1,221
News Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13) Feb 27 Many Pharted There 8
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Pinellas County was issued at March 14 at 6:26AM EDT

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. Egypt
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,791 • Total comments across all topics: 279,537,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC