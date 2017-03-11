Boilermakers split on day two
After taking two steps forward yesterday with two wins, Purdue turned took one step back falling to USC Upstate 7-0 in the first game of the day in Clearwater, Florida. Maddie Damon started the game for the Boilermakers coming off her one-hit shutout victory yesterday over USF but the result was not the same as she gave up five hits and surrendered two walks in just two innings of work.
