Boilermakers split on day two

After taking two steps forward yesterday with two wins, Purdue turned took one step back falling to USC Upstate 7-0 in the first game of the day in Clearwater, Florida. Maddie Damon started the game for the Boilermakers coming off her one-hit shutout victory yesterday over USF but the result was not the same as she gave up five hits and surrendered two walks in just two innings of work.

