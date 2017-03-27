Belleair city manager accepts new job
Town Manager Micah Maxwell, who led the community through some of its toughest challenges, has resigned. He will become the assistant city manager of Clearwater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost planner
|3 hr
|Jessica
|1
|Teen Love Triangle Murderer Gets 27 Years (Sep '10)
|Mon
|funny chit
|33
|Oldsmar Music Thread
|Mon
|Musikologist
|1
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|Mon
|jessica
|27
|Review: Massage Envy - Clearwater
|Sun
|Youdontneedtoknow
|1
|Clearwater Council defends meetings with Church...
|Mar 23
|Getout
|1
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Mar 23
|anonymous
|79
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC