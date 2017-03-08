Alcohol-related road crash claims 1, ...

Alcohol-related road crash claims 1, injuries 7

One person was killed and seven injured in an alcohol-related traffic crash at the intersection of McMullen Booth and Curlew roads in Clearwater early Saturday, officials said. The accident occurred about 1 a.m. Saturday when a 2008 Dodge Caliber ran a traffic light on McMullen Booth Road at Curlew Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

