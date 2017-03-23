After January hike, unemployment rate...

After January hike, unemployment rate drops in February

49 min ago

Pinellas County's not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in February, which is down from 4.8 percent in January and 4.4 percent in February 2016, according to the March 24 report from the state Department of Economic Opportunity. That's good news.

