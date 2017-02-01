Volunteers Bring Spirit of Unity, Clean Neighborhood in Shooting's Wake

Community volunteers from diverse organizations including the Church of Scientology, Consumer Energy Solutions and a local football team came together on Saturday morning, January 28th, cleaning and collecting 50 full bags of trash. Community volunteers from diverse organizations including the Church of Scientology, Consumer Energy Solutions and a local football team, all organized by the Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay collected 50 full bags of trash in the Gateway neighborhood of Clearwater.

