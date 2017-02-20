Uncommon Way to Save on Rental Cars
A friend recently called MrConsumer to complain about high rental car rates in Florida, which used to be available at giveaway prices for years. Not anymore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MousePrint.org.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Feb 15
|anonymous
|74
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Feb 13
|A6B6C6
|1,220
|'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown...
|Feb 10
|David landry
|3
|Larry cordle
|Feb 9
|Mac
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Happy Phart
|5
|Clearwater Cops
|Feb 6
|Town Drunk ...
|3
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 27
|merissasue
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC