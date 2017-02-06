Two stranded manatees rescued in Oldsmar

Two stranded manatees rescued in Oldsmar

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

Rescuers were able to net the two and bring them safely to shore. They both received some health checkups and then were microchipped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Onyums (Nov '14) 4 hr anonymous 71
Clearwater Cops Mon Town Drunk ... 3
cara ryan rush Jan 27 merissasue 3
Areas to avoid in Clearwater (Jul '10) Jan 27 Tay0405 74
News Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07) Jan 25 Debbie Casagranda 319
News Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07) Jan 24 Strike3 16
Ridgecrest Music Thread Jan 24 Musikologist 2
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,537 • Total comments across all topics: 278,635,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC