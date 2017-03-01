Trump supporters stand by their man despite rocky start
While U.S. President Donald Trump tried to win over sceptics in Congress, he never had to worry about losing the faithful at the Quaker Steak and Lube. About two dozen fans of the 45th U.S. president gathered at the bar and restaurant in Clearwater, Florida, still committed to Trump despite the tumult of his first 40 days in office.
