Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training Guide
If you're making the trek to the "Sunshine State" for some Grapefruit League action, hopefully this guide will assist you in your endeavours. On February 15th, 2017 pitchers and catchers officially report to the Toronto Blue Jays spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida to kick off the 2017 season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jays Journal.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 27
|merissasue
|3
|Areas to avoid in Clearwater (Jul '10)
|Jan 27
|Tay0405
|74
|Clearwater Cops
|Jan 27
|MeowMix1032
|2
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Jan 25
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|Strike3
|16
|Ridgecrest Music Thread
|Jan 24
|Musikologist
|2
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Jan 23
|anonymous
|70
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC