The Hit Men tour coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall March 1
The Hit Men will perform Wednesday, March 1, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. A group of amazing performers, superb musicians, superior vocalists, great arrangers and creative composers, The Hit Men are hit makers of the '60s, '70s and '80s - including performing and recording members of superstar acts such as Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Tommy James and the Shondells, The Critters, and band-mates who played and performed with Jim Croce, Cat Stevens, Carly Simon, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Cheap Trick and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Bill's Clock Repair Service (Dec '15)
|6 hr
|George
|2
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Feb 15
|anonymous
|74
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Feb 13
|A6B6C6
|1,220
|'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown...
|Feb 10
|David landry
|3
|Larry cordle
|Feb 9
|Mac
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Happy Phart
|5
|Clearwater Cops
|Feb 6
|Town Drunk ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC