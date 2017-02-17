The Hit Men tour coming to Ruth Ecker...

The Hit Men tour coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall March 1

Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

The Hit Men will perform Wednesday, March 1, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. A group of amazing performers, superb musicians, superior vocalists, great arrangers and creative composers, The Hit Men are hit makers of the '60s, '70s and '80s - including performing and recording members of superstar acts such as Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Tommy James and the Shondells, The Critters, and band-mates who played and performed with Jim Croce, Cat Stevens, Carly Simon, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Cheap Trick and more.

