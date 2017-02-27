Taj Mahal performs at Capitol Theatre March 8
Two-time Grammy-winner Taj Mahal will perform Wednesday, March 8, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Taj Mahal is one of the most prominent and influential figures in late 20th century blues and roots music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13)
|Mon
|Many Pharted There
|8
|Review: Bill's Clock Repair Service (Dec '15)
|Feb 21
|George
|2
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Feb 15
|anonymous
|74
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Feb 13
|A6B6C6
|1,220
|'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown...
|Feb 10
|David landry
|3
|Larry cordle
|Feb 9
|Mac
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Happy Phart
|5
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC