St. Patrick's Day 2017 - Pinellas celebrates all things Irish
Holy pole-vaulting pixies, Batman - reports of leprechauns are on the rise, which means St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner. The Irish feast day actually has little to do with the leprechauns - a type of mischievous fairy in Irish folklore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13)
|Mon
|Many Pharted There
|8
|Review: Bill's Clock Repair Service (Dec '15)
|Feb 21
|George
|2
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Feb 15
|anonymous
|74
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Feb 13
|A6B6C6
|1,220
|'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown...
|Feb 10
|David landry
|3
|Larry cordle
|Feb 9
|Mac
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Happy Phart
|5
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC