Shepherd's Village eyes major expansion

From left, Shepherd's Village officials Susan Levario, Dr. Phyllis Alderman and April Smith pose in front of an artist's rendering of the ministry's plans for a new housing facility, which would feature 36 apartment units and a 10,000-square-foot learning center. BELLEAIR BLUFFS - Shepherd's Village has been providing housing, life skills, education and other services for single mother families since Dr. Phyllis Alderman founded the faith-based ministry in Clearwater in 1992.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.