Sen. Jack Latvala: planned connector road to bypass Showtime Speedway

The Showtime Speedway, once thought to be a temporary attraction until a connecting road was built, is here to stay. State Sen. Jack Latvala, R-Clearwater, and the speedway's owner, Bob Yoho, announced Friday that a compromise was made with the Florida Department of Transportation to reconfigure a planned road connecting Interstate 275 to the Bayside Bridge so it bypasses the speedway.

