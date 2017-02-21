Sen. Jack Latvala: planned connector road to bypass Showtime Speedway
The Showtime Speedway, once thought to be a temporary attraction until a connecting road was built, is here to stay. State Sen. Jack Latvala, R-Clearwater, and the speedway's owner, Bob Yoho, announced Friday that a compromise was made with the Florida Department of Transportation to reconfigure a planned road connecting Interstate 275 to the Bayside Bridge so it bypasses the speedway.
