Ruth Eckerd Hall wins Clearwater Chamber award

Zev Buffman, left, and Frank Hibbard accept the 2017 Judges Choice Award at the Clearwater Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting Jan. 26 CLEARWATER - Ruth Eckerd Hall won the prestigious 2017 Judges Choice Award at the Clearwater Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting Jan. 26 at the Sheraton Sand Key Hotel. Zev Buffman, president and CEO of Ruth Eckerd Hall Inc., and Frank Hibbard, Ruth Eckerd Hall vice-chair, accepted the award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.