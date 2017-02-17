Rick Springfield returns to Clearwate...

Rick Springfield returns to Clearwater for March 1 show

Grammy Award-winner Rick Springfield will return to Pinellas for a performance Wednesday, March 1, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. This concert will be Springfield's first concert at the Capitol Theatre since his sold-out date in 2015.

