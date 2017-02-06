Pure Prairie League, Jim Messina comi...

Pure Prairie League, Jim Messina coming to Clearwater

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Pure Prairie League and Jim Messina perform in concert Sunday, Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Pure Prairie League traces its origins to Ohio in the mid 1960s when a group of friends got together to play cover tunes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clearwater Cops 10 hr Town Drunk ... 3
cara ryan rush Jan 27 merissasue 3
Areas to avoid in Clearwater (Jul '10) Jan 27 Tay0405 74
News Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07) Jan 25 Debbie Casagranda 319
News Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07) Jan 24 Strike3 16
Ridgecrest Music Thread Jan 24 Musikologist 2
Onyums (Nov '14) Jan 23 anonymous 70
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,924 • Total comments across all topics: 278,619,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC