Pure Prairie League, Jim Messina coming to Clearwater
Pure Prairie League and Jim Messina perform in concert Sunday, Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Pure Prairie League traces its origins to Ohio in the mid 1960s when a group of friends got together to play cover tunes.
